The US-395 Blue Bridge Is Down to One Lane Again Today and Tomorrow

The US-395 Blue Bridge between Pasco and Kennewick has construction again with single lane closures today and tomorrow.

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The backup is stretching well past Court Street on the Pasco side as construction crews work between 9 AM and 3 PM.

More Construction This Week on the Blue Bridge Between Pasco and Kennewick

The lane closure on the Blue Bridge runs from 9 AM to 3 PM both today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) on northbound US-395. In addition to the bridge lane closure, the Lewis Street on-ramp to US-395, located just before the bridge on the Pasco side, is also completely closed during those same hours.

That combination is what is creating the extended backups. Drivers who would normally merge onto US-395 from Lewis Street have nowhere to merge, pushing more traffic through a single point of entry onto an already reduced-lane bridge crossing.

The northbound side ran the same closure as the two previous days. Today and tomorrow are the final push before construction wraps up by Thursday evening.

Your Best Options to Get Around the Blue Bridge Traffic Right Now

If your travel falls between 9 AM and 3 PM today or tomorrow, your best move is to avoid US-395 northbound across the Blue Bridge entirely during those hours or deal with traffic backups. Your options are to take the Cable Bridge instead, or take the long way around from Court Street to I-182.

The good news is Thursday evening, the construction should be complete, and the Blue Bridge corridor should return to normal.

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