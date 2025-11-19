(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump has again threatened to move FIFA 2026 World Cup matches out of Seattle, this time referencing Mayor-elect Katie Wilson, who defeated Mayor Bruce Harrell in the general election earlier this month.

Trump made the comments – similar to remarks he made in September – in speaking at a Monday press conference from the White House alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“If we think there’s going to be a sign of any trouble, I would ask [Infantino] to move that to a different city,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question.

Trump then referenced Wilson, calling her a "very liberal slash communist mayor," before asking Infantino if he would have any issues moving matches somewhere else.

Infantino responded generally that safety remains FIFA’s top priority.

Wilson, who defeated Harrell in a close race, previously told The Center Square she is fine with being described as a Democrat or a socialist. She noted she is not affiliated with the Seattle chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Trump last raised the prospect of pulling FIFA matches out of Seattle in September, when he responded to a reporter who mentioned Seattle and San Francisco, saying they’re “run by radical left lunatics that don’t know what they’re doing,” before touting his administration’s crime-fighting efforts in the nation’s capital.

Hosting FIFA matches is projected to provide a significant economic boost to the Emerald City, as the private, nonprofit marketing organization Visit Seattle, previously said the event could generate between $90 million and $100 million in economic activity, depending on the number of games played in Seattle.

Seattle officials anticipate 400,000 to 750,000 visitors coming into the city, with 50% to 70% of those coming from foreign countries due to the international popularity of the FIFA World Cup.

In response to Trump’s latest comments, Hana Tadesse, vice president of communications for the Seattle FWC26 Committee, said it is committed to ensuring safety for visitors

“Since being selected by FIFA as a host city, we've worked closely with them, the White House Task Force for FIFA World Cup 2026, community partners, and law enforcement, and are confident in our planning and coordination in advance of next summer's matches,” Tadesse told The Center Square in an email. “Seattle looks forward to shining on the world stage and hosting an event that is not only spectacular, but safe for all.”

The Center Square reached out to Wilson and her campaign for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.