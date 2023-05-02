The Crazy Sucessfull Last 12 Months of Seattle Sports

If you look at all the great things that happened in Seattle sports over the last 12 months, was this the most successful year in the city's history?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bad Years in Seattle Sports History

In trying to find the most successful years in Seattle sports history, I also had to look at the worst. There have been some years in Seattle where it has been hard to find anything to cheer for with professional or college sports. In 1976-77, the new Seahawks and Mariners franchises both had historically bad seasons for instance.

Get our free mobile app

In their first season, the Seahawks went 2-12 which was the second-worst record in team history. The 1992 season where the Seahawks went 2-14 was only worse because they played more games. They had the same number of wins. At least in 1976, the team was new and fans could understand the record. In 1992 some fans famously wore paper bags over their heads with only 2 wins all season.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Mariners 1977 was also it's first, just missing last place in the American League with a 64-98 record. The Mariner's second season was the worst in history finishing 56-104 and an all-time low .350 win percentage. The Mariners did not even get over .500 until 1991, and then again in 1993.

The Good from 1977 Sports in Seattle

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Yes, the picture is from after the 1970s, but image copyright can be a pain. The 1977 season also started particularly badly for the Seattle Supersonics if you remember. Coach Bill Russell left his position in Seattle and they went 5-17 to start the season. The Seattle Supersonics did turn things around eventually winning the NBA Western Conference Title before losing to the Washington Bullets in game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Other Great Years in Seattle Sports

The 2001 Seattle Mariners had their best season, just missing the World Series but going 116-46 and tying an MLB league record for the most wins. The 2013-14 Season for the Seattle Seahawks was their best season winning the franchise's first Super Bowl Championship and going 13-3 for the season. The one thing about all of those great memories in Seattle sports history is that even though one or two teams each year would have success, most others did not during the same year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

These 9 Teams All Had Spectacular Seasons

The difference that I see over the last 12 months with Seattle area sports is that most if not all franchises are having some of their best years in history. It is not just one or two, but many over a large range of professional and college sports. Here are 9 examples of teams that all had amazing seasons if not their best year in franchise history.

1- Seattle Sea Dragons

Aj Brewster Aj Brewster loading...

In their first full XFL season, the Seattle Sea Dragons placed second in their division and played in the first XFL North Championship. The Sea Dragons did lose to the DC Defenders for the 3rd time this season but finished the season one of the best teams in the new league.

2- Washington Huskies Football

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In 2022, the Washington Huskies Football team had an 11-2 record and a Valero Alamo Bowl win over Texas. Not the best season in UW history, but one of the better in recent memory.

3- Seattle Storm

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Last year was the 23rd season for the Seattle Storm in the WNBA. They didn't win the Championship, but they did make the Conference Semi-Finals finishing 4th with a 22-14 record.

4- Seattle Seawolves

credit Getty Images credit Getty Images loading...

The Seattle Seawolves made their 3rd MLR Championship appearance in 4 seasons. They lost their 3rd trip in 4 years in the Championship to Rugby New York 30-15. It was a much-improved outcome from the 4-win season the Seawolves had in 2021.

5- Seattle OL Reign

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Not to be confused with the former women's basketball team, the OL Reign won another League Shield in 2022. That was the 3rd time the OL Reign had won the Major Trophy in team history.

6- Seattle Thunderbirds

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If you follow WHL hockey you already know the Seattle Thunderbirds had the best regular season record in team history this year. They are currently ranked #1 in the conference with 8-0 record in playoffs so far. Thunderbird fans are expecting a Championship this year.

7- Seattle Sounders

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In 2022, The Seattle Sounders were the first US team to win CONCACAF Champions League, making them the first MLS club to win under its modern format and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

8- Seattle Mariners

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The 2022 Seattle Mariners didn't get into the World Series yet, but they broke a 20+ year playoff drought and won an MLB Playoff Series. Yes, they are starting slow again this year, but just wait. There are high expectations for the team this year.

9- Seattle Seahawks

loading...

The 2022 Seattle Seahawks were supposed to be a disaster. Instead, the Seahawks were very competitive, made the NFL playoffs, and Geno Smith won the NFL Comeback-Player-of-the-Year award. The Seahawks had another great offseason and are expecting to do great things in 2023.

9- Seattle Kraken

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In their second season, the Seattle Kraken made the Stanly Cup Playoffs and even won their franchise's first Stanly Cup Series against the defending Champion Colorado Avalanche last Sunday night. How far can they go? We have yet to see the answer to that yet but we will get our answer Tuesday night as the Kraken take on the Dallas Stars.

7 Famous Delicious Soda and Beers Created in Washington State These seven sodas and beers originated in Washington State