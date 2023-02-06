ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name.

Washington Pass Snow Forecast This Week

Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.

Snoqualmie Pass Snow Report 2/6/23

How Long Can We Expect Snow in Washington State?

Usually, snow falls in the mountains of Washington State until the middle of March or April. In 2022 there was one day of snowfall larger than 5 inches only a few times in both months with most days getting zero snow. 21 inches fell on February 28th last year and then another 7 inches fell on March 21st. The last large snowfall last year came on April 10-11th with almost 23 inches of snow according to reports kept by WSDOT.