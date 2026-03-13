Late Winter Storm Hits Hard & Closes I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass

Just when I thought winter was over, it obviously had other plans for Washington State.

A blast of snow has now shut down several highways across Washington, creating issues for travelers between western and eastern Washington.

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Mountain passes and foothill highways each had multiple roads either closed or dealing with serious winter conditions and traffic issues.

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass is Completely Shut Down in Both Directions

The biggest impact is happening on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass from North Bend to Easton.

Both directions of the highway are closed after heavy snow triggered crashes and spinouts along the pass. Drivers heading east are being stopped at North Bend near milepost 34, while westbound traffic is blocked much farther east near Easton.

When Snoqualmie Pass closes, it cuts off the busiest route across the Cascades. Thousands of vehicles use I-90 every day, including freight trucks moving goods across the state.

SR-18 Closure Complicates Things Further

Adding to the travel headaches, State Route 18 is also closed. The highway is shut down between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Road, where snowy conditions caused several semi-trucks to get stuck.

SR-18 normally acts as a major connector between I-5, Auburn, and the Snoqualmie Valley, with not a lot of other options. Both I-90 and SR-18 are now impacted, giving drivers limited options to get around the closures.

Other Mountain Routes Seeing Snow

State Route 410 is closed east of Enumclaw near the Mud Mountain area because of heavy snow and downed trees. They warn to “expect the unexpected”, including downed power lines, sudden closures, and debris.

Drivers crossing Stevens Pass on US-2 or White Pass on US-12 are also encountering snow-covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

What Washington Travelers Should Know

The message today is simple: travel is going to be slow and unpredictable. Snow is forecast to fall over the weekend in the Cascades, and officials warn conditions can change quickly. If you can delay plans, staying home would be a much better option, or choose the long way around through the Dalles.

If you have to venture out, check road reports first and be prepared for long delays or closures.

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