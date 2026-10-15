Semi Rolls Over on Highway 395 North of Pasco, Spilling Load Across All Lanes

A semi-truck rollover turned into a major mess north of Pasco Wednesday after a truck hauling a load of corn or grain tipped over, blocking lanes on US-395.

Washington State Patrol's District 3 public information officer reported the collision near milepost 27, about five miles north of Pasco.

Troopers reported minor injuries and warned drivers to expect an extended delay before the northbound lanes could reopen.

Three Compartments of Grain Spilled Across the Highway

Photos show the semi tipped onto its side in the background, lying across the highway and blocking all lanes.

The truck was pulling a full trailer with another trailer behind it. Together, the trailers appeared to have three compartments filled with yellow, dried grain scattered across the roadway.

The load looks like corn that's been removed from the cob, although wheat or barley could also be possibilities. Washington State Patrol even added a couple of corn emojis to its social media post about the crash.

Whatever the exact cargo, there was a lot of it to clean up.

Cleanup Took Hours to Complete

With the overturned rig blocking the northbound lanes and its cargo spread across the highway, this wasn't going to be a quick recovery.

The mess took hours to completely clear, making for an extended disruption on this stretch of Highway 395 north of Pasco.

The initial Washington State Patrol update warned that it would take considerable time to reopen the northbound lanes.

A precise reopening time wasn't confirmed in the information available, but the cleanup was a lengthy process.

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