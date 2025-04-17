Tacoma PD released video of a suspect who pointed a gun at a home with a Washington State Patrol car in the driveway. Can you help identify him?

Tacoma Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Felony Harassment Suspect

The Tacoma Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a felony harassment case at a Washington State Patrol Trooper's home. In a video released by the department, the suspect was recorded on a door camera pointing what looks like a gun at the camera and making threatening statements. Then flips off the camera as he walks away.

The incident was recorded on April 7, 2025, at a home where a marked Washington State Patrol vehicle was visibly parked in the driveway. The video footage is about 26 seconds long, and police think the man was targeting the home because of the vehicle parked outside.

Tacoma PD Releases Footage in Felony Harassment Investigation

Tacoma Police detectives recently shared the surveillance footage and hope that releasing it to the public will lead to a swift identification and arrest of the man. The video was shared on the department’s official social media channels yesterday (April 16).

“This type of targeted, threatening behavior is unacceptable and dangerous,” said a spokesperson for Tacoma PD. “We’re urging anyone who may recognize the suspect to come forward, and we’re committed to ensuring the safety of both our officers and the public.”

Help Tacoma Police Identify Armed Harassment Suspect

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting tpcrimestoppers.com.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the suspect had a prior connection to the household or the state patrol officer assigned to the marked vehicle. For updates, follow @TacomaPD on social media or check their official website.