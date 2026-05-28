Seattle Seahawks New Owner Could Be Finalized Before the 2026 Season

The sale of the Seattle Seahawks is accelerating, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

He gave a significant update this morning on ESPN, saying, "the market I've been told has been robust," and confirmed that a special meeting of NFL owners could happen as early as August to ratify a new owner.

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This could all be finalized before the 2026 season kicks off in September. The price tag? "Could, could, eclipse $10 billion," Rapoport said.

That number would shatter every record in professional sports ownership history.

The Details We Know About the Seattle Seahawks Sale

When the Estate of Paul G. Allen officially announced the sale process in February, it fulfilled Paul Allen's directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all proceeds to philanthropy.

The early market reaction was surprisingly quiet, according to ESPN, reporting only three weeks ago. They said the market was "soft" and that the Seahawks were drawing less interest than NFL officials had hoped for compared to recent sales of the Commanders and Broncos.

Something clearly changed because Rapoport's "robust" characterization this week is a dramatic shift, and the August special meeting timeline suggests real buyers with real money are now at the table.

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 for $194 million. The franchise is now valued between $9 and $11 billion.

Who Are the Confirmed Names Being Reported

Only a handful of names have been confirmed by credible sources, and it is worth being careful here; spokespeople for both Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook have explicitly denied their involvement.

What has been reported by Sportico, a credible sports business outlet, is that Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck submitted a joint letter of interest to Allen and Company, the investment bank handling the sale.

Mittal is a member of one of India's wealthiest families and contributed $1 billion to the Boston Celtics ownership group in 2025. Grousbeck is the former lead owner and Governor of the Celtics from 2002 to 2025.

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Beyond that confirmed pair, Albert Breer of The Sporting Tribune reported that ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, who already owns the LA Clippers, might be more likely than Jeff Bezos, though Breer said he was not sure either was a probable bidder. Ballmer would be my choice if I had a say.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, who bid on the Commanders in 2023, has also been mentioned.

The Proposed New Timeline for the Seattle Seahawks Sale

Investment bank Allen and Company is managing the process alongside law firm Latham and Watkins. Once a buyer is selected, NFL owners must ratify the purchase agreement, which is where that potential August special meeting comes in.

If the timeline holds, the Seahawks could have a new owner in place just as Jadarian Price makes his NFL debut and the Dark Side defense gears up to defend the Super Bowl title against the Patriots in week 1.

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