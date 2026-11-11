Seahawks Stand Firm at Trade Deadline with Playoff Hopes Still Alive

The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to make another splash before the NFL trade deadline, but general manager John Schneider decided to go with the crew he has.

Seattle is sitting at 5–4 and just outside the NFC playoff picture, but the Seahawks seem to think they have everything they need to make a run.

In fact, the playoff numbers suggest the Seahawks still have a pretty good shot at getting there.

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Seahawks John Schneider Decides to Keep His Draft Picks

Seattle made its biggest move a couple of weeks ago when Schneider acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. That might have been the biggest so far this year, but the Seahawks weren't interested in giving up more valuable draft capital for another big-name player.

There had been speculation about possible additions, including Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and help at wide receiver. But Seattle chose to hold onto its future draft picks, with 10 projected selections in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The team is also counting on getting healthier soon.

Nelson is recovering from a minor knee procedure, while running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price have already returned and look good.

The only deadline-day roster move involved the practice squad when Seattle signed defensive tackle Cole Brevard and released Gary Smith III.

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Seahawks Currently Sitting Outside the Playoff Picture

At 5–4, Seattle enters Week 10 as the NFC's No. 8 seed. That's just one spot outside the seven-team playoff field.

According to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator, the Seahawks currently have a 50% chance of reaching the postseason.

That breaks down to a 42% chance of earning a wild-card spot and an 8% chance of winning the NFC West.

The division title won't be easy. San Francisco is sitting at 7–1, holding a 2.5-game lead over Seattle and already owning a head-to-head victory at Lumen Field.

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