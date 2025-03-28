A multi-city police chase of a reckless, unlicensed driver ended safely after help from the King County Sheriff’s Guardian-1 helicopter.

YouTube King County Sheriff Air Support YouTube King County Sheriff Air Support loading... King County Sheriff's Department BMW Chase

King County Helicopter Helps Catch a Reckless BMW Unlicensed Driver

A reckless driver’s attempt to run from police ended yesterday (March 25), with a disappointed criminal. A King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter tracked down the disappointed suspect through multiple cities after they refused a traffic stop.

It all started when officers attempted to pull over a BMW in the Seattle area after noticing the driver weaving in and out of traffic. By the way, he was unlicensed. Instead of stopping, the driver tried to lose the police on a high-speed chase across several neighborhoods and cities. He obviously didn't think about the police chopper above his head.

Helicopter Helps Track Reckless Driver Through Multiple Cities

While patrol officers chased the vehicle on the ground, the King County Sheriff’s Office called for its Guardian-1 helicopter to track the BMW from above. This allowed the officers on the ground to back off safely and let the helicopter follow to give real-time updates about where they were going. Video footage shared from the chase shows the driver weaving dangerously between lanes, cutting through parking lots, and speeding through side streets, even as police backed off.

It became clear that the reckless driver was not going to stop, so officers tried to corner the BMW and managed to block it in. Video from the helicopter showed the driver trying to escape on foot after jumping out of the BMW, but he gave up quickly and was arrested without incident.

The police helicopter is a key and important asset for the King County Sheriff’s Office, providing aerial support and crucial information that saves lives.