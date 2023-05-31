Can A.I. Help You Find the Closest Public Bathroom?

I had to go to the bathroom badly so I asked A.I. to help me find the closest place and these are the 8 places it told me to "GO".

The Best 8 Tri-Cities Public Bathrooms According to A.I.

Lately, I have been using the free A.I. app ChatGTP for different things, mostly just because I am curious. The other day I was feeling the need to go to the bathroom and I had no idea where the closest place was, so I thought to ask A.I. where the best public bathrooms in Tri-Cities were. Most of the suggestions were good, although a few just would not work at all.

You might have not had this problem recently but sometimes it can be challenging to find a spot. The restrooms at gas stations used to be the go-to safe spot but over the last few years most won't let you use it unless you are a customer. The last 2 times I used a gas station restroom, the attendant yelled at me for not buying anything. I was hoping A.I. could save me the trouble this time. These are the 8 places A.I. told me to go....well "GO".

8 A.I. Suggested Tri-Cities Best Public Bathrooms Are these the best public bathrooms in Tri-Cities, Washington? A.I. seems to think so.