Late-Night Police Contact with Teens at Pasco Park Turns Up Stolen Gun

A late-night gathering at a Pasco park turned serious after an officer discovered two boys carrying concealed firearms, including one that had been reported stolen.

The Pasco Police Department contacted a group of boys hanging out at Richardson Park late at night.

They had gathered around a picnic table in the dark, with no lights on, in a suspicious late-night meeting that quickly got the officer's attention.

Two Boys Found Carrying Concealed Firearms

During the contact, officers discovered that two of the boys were carrying concealed firearms.

Police say one of those guns had been reported stolen and one of the boys had a previous conviction for drive-by shooting.

The department didn't identify the individuals involved or provide details about their ages, but the post highlighted several Washington state laws involving firearms and after-hours park visits.

Pasco Police Remind Residents About Park Rules

The department also used the encounter to remind residents that city parks close at 10 p.m.

Staying in a park after closing time can result in a criminal trespassing charge.

Police also pointed out that carrying a concealed firearm without the proper concealed pistol license can be a crime. Unlawful firearm possession by someone under 21 can also result in criminal charges.

When a firearm is reported stolen, it raises additional concerns.

The department did not say whether it made arrests or what specific charges, if any, it filed.

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