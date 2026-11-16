A fatal shooting near Outlook last Thursday morning ended with a suspect in custody after a vehicle matching the description seen leaving the scene crashed.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to the 400 block of Chaffee Road, near Maires Road, about six miles north of Outlook, around 10:40 a.m. last Friday, November 13.

Deputies found 38-year-old Jaime Diaz-Diaz of Grandview deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Suspect Runs From Police But Vehicle Crashes Near Granger

Witnesses said they saw a vehicle speeding away from the area after the shooting.

About 30 minutes later, emergency crews received a report of a single-vehicle crash on the 100 block of Blaine Road near Granger and the vehicle matched the description witnesses had provided.

The 33-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being arrested.

Suspect Booked on First-Degree Murder Charge

Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Roberto Mejia Contreras of Granger.

According to Yakima County jail records, Jose Roberto Mejia Contreras was booked into the Yakima County Jail at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, November 14, and is being held without bond on a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities have not said whether deputies were pursuing the vehicle when it crashed.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office detectives at 509-574-2500.

You can also submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Yakima County.

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