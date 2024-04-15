Meet the New K-9 Teams Helping Keep Washington State Safe

Not only are they cute but they are working hard to keep Washington State safe.

10 New Washington State Patrol K-9 Teams Pass Certification

Recently, the Washington State Patrol added 10 new K-9 teams after passing a recent 10-week-long program. In February, 5 of the new K-9 teams who completed the Washington State Patrol Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Handler Course were honored. They will join the rest of the K-9 teams that will work for the Homeland Security Division (HSD), and in support of the Washington State Ferry System. According to the Washington State Patrol, most of the dogs used for K-9 teams are either donated or found in rescue shelters.

"WSP Troopers Have the Privilege of Working Alongside the Best Colleague You Could Have"

The dogs are an integral part of the security for the Washington State Patrol Ferry system. Through hours of training between the chosen dogs and their Trooper handlers, teams learn to work together and become proficient teams. "Your Washington State Patrol Troopers have the privilege of working alongside the best colleague you could have- a K9. Our K9 teams are critical in ensuring everyone traveling on our @wsferries can do so safely." The teams start training in San Antonio, Texas at Lackland Air Force Base and then complete their training in Shelton at the WSP Academy. The 5 Washington State Patrol Troopers honored in the completion ceremony are Trooper Josh McKorkle, Trooper Shaun Casavant, Trooper Dominic Ledesma, and Trooper Samantha Metcalf. See a short video and pictures of the Troopers and their new K-9 partners below including one K-9 graduate, a Pit Bull named Shadow.

Introducing 5 New K-9 Teams for the Washington State Patrol

You can read more details about each new K-9 team on WSPinsideout.