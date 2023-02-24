Is the Mystery Machine Running Around Tri-Cities, Washington?

Zoinks!

Scooby-Doo has been an ever-present part of my life for some time. My mom would watch What's New, Scooby-Doo? episodes with us and every birthday my brother would be spoiled with more Scooby stuff. Stuffed animals, bed sets and comforters, Scooby-Doo movies and show collections on DVD. We were Scoobed up at my house as a kid. This has continued into my adulthood as my mother has my daughters hooked on Scooby-Doo, too. Well, wait until they hear I saw the Mystery Machine today.

Jacobs and Rhodes Heating has been a staple local business in Tri-Cities, recently celebrating its sixtieth anniversary in 2021. What's more fitting to celebrate your sixtieth anniversary than to get festive and wrap or paint your vehicle up as a 1960s icon?

I hope they don't change these van designs for a while. They nailed the iconic look of the Mystery Machine. I swear I heard the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! theme when Michael pulled into our parking lot. It was one of those moments where you had to let your professional face down to ask for a picture. "My kids are going to love it," I said. Loved it they did.

This got me thinking of other iconic vehicles in movie and television history. What other iconic vehicles could be used to inspire business trucks and vans? We'll have to eliminate the sportscars such as the Batmobile, KITT from Knightrider, Smokey's 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and Magnum PI's Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole will not appear on the list.

The van from The A-Team (GMC Vandura)

This may be the easiest idea, even easier than the Mystery Machine. Plus, it's a van.

Jeeps from Jurassic Park (1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara)

This could be easily spoofed with a good printshop for a vinyl wrap. The nostalgia for Jurassic Park is permeating from this picture. Some work vehicles are SUVs but this design can be worked onto a flatbed, van, or sedan.

The Mutts Cutts van from Dumb and Dumber (1984 Ford Econoline)

I feel like this car would get way too hot in the summer. Looks like aside from some parts that could be 3D-printed, just have a big carpet budget.

Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters

I saw a really well-done Ecto-1 setup when I took my kids to a trick-or-treat function near Howard Amon park. They didn't use a hearse, but a family-sized vehicle, and it rocked. Vinyl stickers will make the biggest difference.

Herbie from Herbie the Love Bug (1963 Volkswagen Beetle)

You don't have to have a Volkswagen to pull off a decent Herbie. Because of the roundness of the Beetle, I think bigger vehicles can rock the look. Vinyl stickers or a wrap would do the trick!