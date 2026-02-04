Seattle Seahawks Coach has the Best Answer Yet to THAT Question
If you are the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks playing the Patriots in the Super Bowl, there is one question you know is coming.
And no matter how many times it’s been discussed, dissected, debated, meme’d, and weaponized on social media… the past of Super Bowl 49 is always lurking.
Seahawks Coach Asked “Run the Ball” Question Multiple Times
The opening night of Super Bowl week should be about the future. Instead, Coach Mike Macdonald found himself staring down the same old questions of...one yard to go, 20 seconds left, are we running or passing?
At first, Coach Mike Macdonald played along. Lighthearted. Polite. Professional. But after being asked again… and again… and again, you could feel the shift suddenly.
Not frustration, but a healthy dose of perspective.
Seahawks Coach Respects the Moment Instead of Rewriting It
Macdonald’s response was not about play calls. It wasn’t about schemes, tendencies, or hindsight about what HE would do. It was about respect for the moment.
He talked about what it actually takes to get to two Super Bowls in a row. The alignment. The people. The precision. The fact that moments like that don’t happen by accident.
Coach Mike said, “So, for me to sit here and criticize any of those decisions or any of those players in that moment, it's a disservice to those people. So, Um, we're really proud of our history.”
And that is where his answer hits different.
Instead of criticizing players or coaches who poured everything into that two-year run, Coach Macdonald refused to cheapen it with a soundbite. He called it what it would be, a disservice, to the people involved, and the history that still lives inside the building.
That’s not deflection. That’s leadership, and the best answer I have ever heard on that topic.
Coach Mike, “I’m On the Best Play”
The most telling line came at the end. When pressed one more time, Macdonald didn’t give the audience what it wanted. He gave them what mattered.
“I’m on the best play.”
That’s it. No second-guessing. No rewriting the past to win an argument. Just trust in his preparation, in his players, and in the moment itself. I, as a fa,n could not be prouder. Go Seahawks!
The question is asked around the 36th minute of the interview.
Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW
Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy
LOOK: Here's What Daily Life Looked Like in the 1970s, One Photo at a Time
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz