Seattle Seahawks Coach has the Best Answer Yet to THAT Question

If you are the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks playing the Patriots in the Super Bowl, there is one question you know is coming.

And no matter how many times it’s been discussed, dissected, debated, meme’d, and weaponized on social media… the past of Super Bowl 49 is always lurking.

Super Bowl LX - Seattle Seahawks Media Availability & Practice Getty Images loading... SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks speaks to the media ahead of Super Bowl LX at the San Jose Convention Center on February 04, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Seahawks Coach Asked “Run the Ball” Question Multiple Times

The opening night of Super Bowl week should be about the future. Instead, Coach Mike Macdonald found himself staring down the same old questions of...one yard to go, 20 seconds left, are we running or passing?

At first, Coach Mike Macdonald played along. Lighthearted. Polite. Professional. But after being asked again… and again… and again, you could feel the shift suddenly.

Not frustration, but a healthy dose of perspective.

Seahawks Coach Respects the Moment Instead of Rewriting It

Macdonald’s response was not about play calls. It wasn’t about schemes, tendencies, or hindsight about what HE would do. It was about respect for the moment.

He talked about what it actually takes to get to two Super Bowls in a row. The alignment. The people. The precision. The fact that moments like that don’t happen by accident.

Coach Mike said, “So, for me to sit here and criticize any of those decisions or any of those players in that moment, it's a disservice to those people. So, Um, we're really proud of our history.”

And that is where his answer hits different.

Instead of criticizing players or coaches who poured everything into that two-year run, Coach Macdonald refused to cheapen it with a soundbite. He called it what it would be, a disservice, to the people involved, and the history that still lives inside the building.

That’s not deflection. That’s leadership, and the best answer I have ever heard on that topic.

Super Bowl LX Opening Night Getty Images loading... SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks speaks with the media during Super Bowl LX Opening Night at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on February 02, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Coach Mike, “I’m On the Best Play”

The most telling line came at the end. When pressed one more time, Macdonald didn’t give the audience what it wanted. He gave them what mattered.

“I’m on the best play.”

That’s it. No second-guessing. No rewriting the past to win an argument. Just trust in his preparation, in his players, and in the moment itself. I, as a fa,n could not be prouder. Go Seahawks!

The question is asked around the 36th minute of the interview.

