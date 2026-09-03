Seahawks’ New Owner Introduces Seattle’s New 12th Man’s Best Friend

Seattle’s newest Seahawks superfan has four legs, a giant fluffy coat, and a serious case of Seahawks pride.

Vinod Khosla, the billionaire venture capitalist who recently became the lead of the Seahawks ownership group, shared photos of his Newfoundland dog getting ready for the team’s home opener.

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And yes, the dog is wearing a 12 jersey.

Meet Seattle’s Newest Furry 12th Man's Best Friend

The photos on the post show Khosla’s big, fuzzy black Newfoundland sporting a blue Seahawks jersey with the number 12.

One photo shows the dog from the front, proudly showing off the jersey. The other gives us the full 12 experience from behind.

And honestly, this might be one of the biggest (dog) Seahawks fans we’ve seen.

Newfoundlands are known for being massive dogs, so this 12 makes quite an impression in person, I am sure.

Khosla shared the photos on social media while showing his excitement for the Seahawks’ home opener.

The Khosla Connection to Dogs in Not by Chance

The dog isn’t just a random pet belonging to someone who happens to own the Seahawks.

Khosla is also a prominent investor in Loyal, a biotech company working on drugs designed to extend the healthspan and potentially the lifespan of dogs.

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The company focuses on large breeds, which makes Khosla’s Newfoundland an especially interesting connection.

Khosla’s dog honestly doesn't “look” happy about the jersey being on, but something tells me he better get used to it.

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