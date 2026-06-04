Seahawks Players are Joining a Youth Football Camp in Kennewick on June 13

Big Bro Joe's Youth Summer Football Camp, June 13th at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick, is a one-day experience built around more than just football skills; it is about mentorship, leadership, and discipline.

And yes, Seattle Seahawks players will be there.

If you have a young athlete in the Tri-Cities who loves football, June 13th is a date worth circling on the calendar right now.

Seattle Seahawks Players are Coming to Big Bro Joe's Football Camp in Kennewick

The camp gives young athletes a positive environment where they can grow both on and off the field. The best way to do that is with coaches and players with real experience.

Part of the camp experience is the chance to meet and learn from several past and current players for the Seattle Seahawks.

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Earl Thomas III, Thomas Rawls, Riley Meals, Cody White, and Eddie McMillan are all scheduled to make an appearance and meet campers at the event.

Having players of that caliber show up and spend time with young athletes is the kind of experience kids remember for the rest of their lives.

Kennewick Football Camp Details and Schedule

The camp is open to both male and female youth athletes of all experience levels and is hosted by the Big Bro Joe Foundation at Lampson Stadium, 505 S Dayton Street in Kennewick.

Athletes will be grouped by age for appropriate instruction and safety.

Ages 8 to 12 check in at 7:30 AM, with camp running from 8:30 to 10:30 AM.

Ages 13 and up check in at 9:30 AM with camp running from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Every participant receives a camp shirt. Bring cleats or athletic shoes, a water bottle, and a great attitude.

Click here to get registered, and we will see you on June 13.

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