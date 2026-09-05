Third Shooting Suspect Named in Kennewick Homicide Investigation

The investigation into a deadly shooting in Kennewick has taken another turn, with police identifying a third suspect.

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The Kennewick Police Department says a nationwide-extraditable arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Jose Luis Lemos-Damm.

Police Say New Suspect Faces Two Serious Charges

According to police, Lemos-Damm is wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The warrant comes as detectives continue working to piece together what happened and determine the roles of those involved.

Police released a photograph of Lemos-Damm as they ask the public for help locating him.

Don't Approach If You See Him

This is one of those situations where police are asking people to resist the urge to get involved.

If you see Lemos-Damm, do not approach him. Instead, call dispatch immediately and let officers handle the situation.

Police say anyone with information about his whereabouts or the investigation should contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

When calling, be sure to reference case number 26-059325.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

This is the third suspect now identified, and a nationwide warrant has been issued.

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