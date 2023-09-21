Scary Kennewick Car Crash Caused by Medical Emergency on US-395

You might have been stuck in traffic yesterday around US-395 in Kennewick, and this was why!

A Scary Looking Kennewick Car Crash Yesterday on US-395

Yesterday evening, a van was seen speeding out of control on US-395 near West Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. The dark grey minivan crashed through a light pole after leaving the roadway, before striking a few business signs and coming to rest smashed on a curb next to Mattress Firm. One large business sign attached to a tire was hit by the van and was thrown over 50 feet from its original location on the side of US-395. Witnesses of the crash describe the speed of the van to be over 50 miles per hour when they hit the business signs. The pictures from the crash show exactly how lucky everyone in the area was that there was not more damage or injuries.

Driver Allegedly Having a Medical Emergency

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the runaway minivan was experiencing a medical emergency and was not caused by negligence. He experienced something like a stroke or heart attack causing a loss of awareness and control of his car. There are many different things that fall under having a medical emergency including Chest discomfort and pain or tightness, Trouble breathing, Nausea, Sudden dizziness and light-headedness or weakness, Choking, Confusion or disorientation, Severe abdominal pain, and Vision changes. If you are driving and start experiencing any of those symptoms, first turn on your hazard lights, and signal, and then pull over safely to call for medical help if possible. You can read the original post after joining the Facebook Group by clicking here.

