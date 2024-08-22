Get Ready for CrawFest: A Feast of Fun and Flavor in Pasco! 

The Pasco Chamber Annual CrawFest is back and better than ever! Saturday, September 14th, as this year’s CrawFest promises to be an unforgettable day filled with mouth-watering food, live music, and lively festivities. The event will take place at the beautiful Osprey Pointe, located at 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd in Pasco, WA, right along the scenic banks of the Columbia River. With doors opening at 11:30 AM and festivities running until 7:00 PM, there’s plenty of time to soak in all the excitement.

What’s on the Menu?

This year's CrawFest is headlined by the famous Jack-Sons Crawfish Boil, brought to you by Buddy Bentz and his son, Matt Bentz. These legends in the crawfish world are ready to serve up an authentic Louisiana Crawdad Boil, complete with succulent crawfish, shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage. I can taste it now, the rich, spicy flavors of the South right here in Pasco—this is a taste experience you won’t want to miss!

Pre-Order Your CrawFest Tray Today!

For $45, you can pre-order your CrawFest Tray, ensuring you won’t miss out on the feast. Each tray includes your choice of crawfish, shrimp, or a combination of both, along with baby potatoes, corn, and sausage. As a bonus, pre-ordering guarantees you a tray (in case supplies run out), a free beer koozie, and a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize from one of the sponsors. So it's probably not a bad idea to do that. I'm not sure about this event, but any other crawfish boil, one tray is good to share, especially if you are with newcomers to crawfish.

A Day of Fun, Music, and More!

CrawFest is more than just great food—it’s a full day of entertainment. The event will feature a variety of vendors and food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and live music from some of the area’s favorite bands. This year’s lineup includes the Desert Moondogs, BluMeadows, and Coyote Kings, who will be rocking the stage from 12:30 to 6:30.

Don’t Miss the Crawfish Eating Contest!

I think this might be the best part of CrawFest is if you are feeling competitive. Enter the Crawfish Eating Contest and see if you’ve got what it takes to be crowned the CrawFest champion! It’s a messy, fun-filled event that’s sure to be a highlight of the day.

What You Need to Know:

Admission: Free!

Location: 1110 Osprey Pointe Blvd, Pasco, WA

Time: 11:30 AM - 7:00 PM (first band starts at 12:30 PM)

Note: No outside food or drinks allowed, and re-entry is not permitted after leaving the venue.

Seating: Some chairs and tables will be provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own lawn chairs for extra comfort.