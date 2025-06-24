I Saw Jurassic World Rebirth Last Night at AMC in Kennewick, 9 Days Early

I saw a secret sneak peek showing of Jurassic World Rebirth last night (Monday) in Kennewick.

The local AMC theater offers a feature called “Screen Unseen,” where they let audiences watch a surprise movie weeks before its official release. Usually, these showings don’t include major blockbusters, until last night.

Following the Jurassic World Rebirth Rumor Trail

I caught wind of the rumor through a YouTube channel I follow that covers movie news and speculation. They mentioned the possibility that the new Jurassic World movie might be the surprise feature this week for AMC, though there was no confirmation from the studio.

They revealed the secret movie’s rating and runtime, which matched that of Jurassic World Rebirth. I decided to take the chance and bought the $6 ticket (which came out to $8 after taxes and fees).

Jurassic Sneak-Peek was a Complete Secret

I asked a few AMC employees if they knew what movie would be playing, but all of them said they genuinely had no idea. The people sitting near me hadn’t heard the rumor either.

Then, just after the previews ended, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey appeared on screen in a short clip, revealing that the movie we were about to see, nine days early, was indeed Jurassic World: Rebirth. The crowd literally gasped; most had no clue.

Jurassic World Rebirth was a Fun, Thrilling Ride

I thought the movie was great and definitely surpassed my expectations. Was it fun? Yes. Was it funny? Absolutely, at times very much so. I found myself laughing out loud several times.

I also appreciated the suspenseful horror elements, the kind that make you want to jump out of your seat. It reminded me of the classic films Jaws and Alien, where sometimes it’s scarier not to see the monster.

If I had to point out a negative, it’s that the movie sticks pretty closely to the classic “Jurassic Park” formula. But here’s the thing, it works this time. This version felt like a fresh coat of paint on a proven recipe, and the execution was better than in some of the previous sequels.

Yes, it’s still about people underestimating danger and getting stranded on a dinosaur-infested island, but something about this one just clicked. The pacing was a bit slow to start, but that reminded me of the original film’s buildup.

Nostalgic Nods for Longtime Fans

One thing that really stood out was the number of hidden throwbacks to the original film. From iconic lines to the “Objects in mirror are closer than they appear” moment, there were tons of little Easter eggs that honored the franchise in a fun, respectful way.

Should you go see it? If you’re even a little bit of a fan of the original, the answer is a big yes. I honestly wasn’t expecting much, but I ended up having a great time. I’d give it an 8.5 out of 10 and strongly recommend seeing it when it’s released over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

I would also recommend trying the “Screen Unseen” features at the AMC in Kennewick, because you never know until you go.

