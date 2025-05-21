A welcome sight has returned to the Tri-Cities, with the long-awaited replacement spotted this morning on top of the Blue Bridge.

American Flag Returns After Almost Two Weeks

After being missing for nearly two weeks, the large American flag is once again flying proudly on top of the Blue Bridge in the Tri-Cities. Early this morning, drivers crossing the span between Pasco and Kennewick were greeted by a familiar and uplifting sight: the return of the missing American flag, waving in the breeze.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) confirmed that the new mounting hardware arrived earlier this week, and crews could finally complete the reinstallation early this morning. The flag had been missing since the start of May because of issues with the hardware securing the flagpole to the bridge.

Flag System Needed Custom Repairs for a Safe Installation

WSDOT explained the parts were custom-ordered because they need to fit perfectly, or safety could be an issue with the strong wind forces at play. Now that everything has been repaired and resecured, the flag is finally back where it belongs.

For lots of people living in the Tri-Cities, the flag is a meaningful symbol of community and pride. The hard-to-miss American flag has been on top of the Blue Bridge since 1986 and has only been absent a handful of times due to weather, maintenance, or funding issues.

A Tri-Cities Symbol That Means More Than Fabric

If you are glad the flag is back, remember the ongoing support from the local American Legion. They have helped fund all flag replacements and upkeep since state funding for the program was cut back in the mid-1990s.

The bridge was definitely bare, and having the missing American flag back shows me exactly how bare it was. Old Glory is back, and just in time for Memorial Day, too.