Issaquah Police Arrest Juvenile After Seen Flashing a Gun in Traffic

A calm summer evening in Issaquah took a turn Tuesday (August 5, 2025), when police were called after reports of a weapon being shown from a vehicle.

The incident happened near 24th Ave NE, according to the Issaquah Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV flash what looked like a handgun. Then the group was seen throwing rocks at a nearby group of young people.

The Issaquah Police Department released the information in a release today.

Quick Police Response by Issaquah Police Leads to Arrest

Thanks to the fast coordination of nearby patrol units, officers were able to locate the SUV shortly after the initial 911 calls came in.

Multiple people were detained on the scene, but after interviews with witnesses and victims, one juvenile was arrested for unlawful handling of a weapon. That infraction offense is outlined under RCW 9A.41.270.

The juvenile suspect was booked into King County Juvenile Detention, and the vehicle was seized for evidence. Police confirmed it will be searched under a warrant as part of the ongoing investigation.

Community Cooperation Makes a Difference in Washington Neighborhoods

The Issaquah Police Department gave a shoutout to community members who came forward with the crucial information, allowing them to find the suspect.

Another reminder that community-police cooperation can make a real difference in keeping our neighborhoods safe.

