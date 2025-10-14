Another Semi vs Vehicle Close Call on I-5 Near the Tacoma Dome

For the second time in about a week, troopers responded to a crash involving a passenger car caught under a semi-truck trailer on I-5 near the Tacoma Dome.

Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol reported the latest crash happened this morning (Tuesday) after the driver of a black sedan made an unsafe lane change and clipped a pickup truck.

Roadside Deja-Vu with Vehicle Stuck Under Semi Trailer Again

The impact sent the pickup into the side of a semi-trailer, causing it to be caught under the trailer's wheels and dragged down the road. Thankfully, once again, no one suffered any major injuries.

It was just last week when troopers handled another crash in almost the same area where a car ended up wedged underneath a semi. In both cases, quick responses and a bit of luck prevented tragedy.

Why are we seeing these back-to-back close calls? Troopers say it often comes down to the mix of heavy traffic, constant lane changes, and drivers underestimating how long it takes to stop or react at freeway speeds. With the size difference between passenger cars and semis, even a minor mistake can quickly turn major.

This Should Be a Wake-Up Call for I-5 Drivers

The Tacoma Dome stretch of I-5 is one of the most congested in the state, with merging, construction zones, and sudden slowdowns daily. Defensive driving isn’t just optional, but essential.

Please slow down, signal early, and give semis the space they need, especially with all the fall rain making it even more difficult to see.

