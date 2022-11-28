Here’s When You Should Catch Your First Tri-City Americans Game

I started working at Tri-City Americans games last year and I've been having a blast. I love hockey and there's no better WHL atmosphere (in my opinion) than the Toyota Center in Kennewick. Americans fans are hardcore and the franchise has a rich history, steeped in tradition and filled with pedigreed players.

Tri-City Americans v Kelowna Rockets Getty Images loading...

What's been really surprising to me is how many people I've come into contact with that have never been to an Americans game before. My own sister-in-law went to her first game this season. Maybe I'm just too close to the situation to be able to wrap my head around the fact that not everyone in Tri-Cities has made it to a game yet. But here's the thing. With so many games (34 at home), it can be hard to figure out when you should go. So, unless you want to become a season ticket holder, these would be the best times to get introduced to Kennewick-style hockey.

Any time Spokane is in town is a great time to be at the barn. The Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans have enjoyed a rich rivalry across I-95. Spokane's fans travel well and can be rowdy enough to get the Americans fans up in arms. The big tradition in Kennewick is the annual New Year's Eve bash with Spokane at Toyota Center. These two teams see each other so much over the years that there's always been an extra layer of intensity in the air when Spokane comes to town. With two teams that know each other so well, you can be certain on seeing some good hits and scrums.

Teddy Bear Toss Night is a true spectacle, a hockey tradition unlike any other. The moment the first Tri-City goal goes in, time stops as all the teddy bears get thrown onto the ice. It's all for a great cause and it's amazing to see Tri-Cities come together to help the kids.

Pink Ice Night sees not only pink ice (who could have guessed?) but special pink jerseys worn by the team. Of course, after the game, you have a chance to bid on these game-worn uniforms, with proceeds going to a good cause.

Tri City Americans v Kelowna Rockets Getty Images loading...

These are the nights that are sure to be electric and win you over as a Tri-Cities sports fan.