A Wet and Windy Halloween Weekend is Expected for Washington State

If you’re planning to dress up, light up the jack-o’-lanterns, or head out for trick-or-treating, you might need to be prepared to get wet.

Western Washington’s about to get soaked. The National Weather Service says heavy rain and breezy winds are moving in just as Halloween weekend starts. It begins with light showers on Friday morning, but by Friday evening, the rain will hit most of the western regions of Washington State and stick around through Saturday.

Western Washington Should Expect a Wet Halloween

In Seattle, expect highs in the mid-50s and a full inch of rain possible between Friday night and Saturday. The winds will stay steady from the south at around 10 mph, which is enough to toss around a few decorations left up.

The National Weather Service suggests clearing out storm drains and gutters now to help prevent street flooding once the downpour begins.

Light Rain for Areas East of the Cascades

The rest of the Inland Northwest won’t be left out of the Halloween weather gloom. The National Weather Service office in Pendleton says a low-pressure system sliding across the region will bring scattered rain showers and gusty winds to places like the Tri-Cities and Spokane. The good news is that most of the rain is predicted to hit after 11 pm, just after kids are done gathering candy.

Tri-Cities could see highs in the low 60s Saturday before showers move in later in the day. Spokane’s forecast is cooler with highs in the 50s, with a 70 percent chance of rain Saturday. Expect wind gusts reaching 20 mph.

Trick-or-Treat Smart and Prepared

Whether you’re dodging puddles in Seattle or gusts in Spokane, it’s a good weekend to double-check your rain gear and slow down on wet roads. Leaves and heavy rainfall can make things slick fast.

Stay safe, watch for kids in costumes, and maybe plan those Halloween costumes around a warm coat and waterproof shoes.

