Details are still pouring in about a fiery plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday morning. A malfunction forced the plane to land without its landing gear (front wheel) with ten passengers onboard en route from Chehalis, temporarily haulting all air traffic in and out of PSC.

The twin-engine Cessna caught fire as it landed on the tarmac. All passengers were able to escape as Pasco Fire Department worked quickly to put out the fire.

