Tragic Car-vs-Person Fatal Crash Shut Down NB SR-395 Near Connell

Drivers between Mesa and Connell this morning (Thursday) encountered a heartbreaking situation along SR-395 after a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Get our free mobile app

The crash was reported this morning on northbound SR-395 near milepost 51, about five miles south of Connell, Washington.

Washington State Patrol Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash for Several Hours

Trooper Daniel Mosqueda reported from the scene that troopers were working a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, which required an extended investigation. He also said the driver involved was not at fault.

The crash happened along the stretch of highway between Mesa, Washington, and Connell, an area that sees a steady mix of commuter and agricultural traffic.

While troopers investigated, only one lane remained open while crews worked the scene and documented evidence.

Fatal crash investigations can take hours because troopers must carefully reconstruct what happened before the roadway can fully reopen.

SR-395 Traffic Returned to Normal

By late morning, investigators completed their work, and traffic on SR-395 was allowed to return to normal in the area.

Get our free mobile app

At this point, officials have not released additional details about the crash or the pedestrian's identity.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy