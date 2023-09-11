Seahawks Fan Busted for DUI Again, Lands Pontiac in Washington Canal

This accident is a metaphor for exactly how the weekend went for most Seahawks fans.

DUI Accident Illustrates All Seahawks Fans Bad Weekend

It is ironic how one picture can illustrate exactly how an entire fan base feels this morning. After watching that game live yesterday, I feel exactly like if our favorite team got drunk and crashed the team bus into an irrigation canal. The weekend was supposed to be a great start of the season for fans of the Seattle Seahawks but instead, the bus fell apart and landed waist-deep in water. Fans watched as the "supposedly weak" Los Angeles Rams came into Seattle and beat up the heavily favored Seahawks. Maybe this Seahawks fan's accident late on Saturday night was a sign of things to come the next day.

Sheriff Finds Familiar Pontiac & Driver Crashed in Canal

Late last Saturday night around 9 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Department got reports of a vehicle "parked" in an irrigation canal just outside of Kennewick. They arrived at the scene and found a car and driver that were familiar to them. The deputies knew this silver Pontiac after busting the driver for DUI a few weeks ago in the same car. This time they find the driver and his beat-up Pontiac sitting in the middle of an irrigation canal with his lights still on. At first, I assumed the dents on the driver's side happened while entering the canal, but you can clearly see the same dents in the first photo taken on August 27, 2023. The last time we saw pictures of this Pontiac, we could not see the large Seahawks logo on the front seat cover.

Not Much Information Released About Accident

The only details we got from the police post were that the driver was arrested for DUI and that he had also been arrested for the same offense around 2 weeks ago. There is no mention of a name or the exact location of the crash. It blows my mind how the same guy can get busted in the same car for DUI twice in 2 weeks! At least we know he won't be driving that silver Pontiac around again anytime soon. This time he hit a canal, but next time it could be your next-door neighbor, the kid down the street, or even you. Seahawks fans were sobered up this weekend to the reality of the season, but something tells me this crash in the canal will not have the same effect on this DUI repeat offender.

