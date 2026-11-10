Seahawks Defensive Star Reveals He’s a Big Fan of This Seattle Receiver

One of Seattle's biggest defensive stars loves hearing the crowd yell "Cooooooop!"

Cooper Kupp has quickly become a fan favorite in Seattle, and apparently, he's winning over teammates just as much as the fans.

A recently released Week 9 mic'd-up video from the NFL gives Seahawks fans a fun look at what goes on between plays and on the sidelines.

In the clip, defensive star Devon Witherspoon (#21) talks about Kupp, and it's clear he's a fan of the veteran wide receiver.

Witherspoon even joins in when the crowd starts chanting Kupp's name.

"The whole stadium be yelling that, Cooooooop!" Witherspoon says, enthusiastically repeating the chant.

He then adds, "Oh God, that [expletive] be so lit!"

It's one thing to hear thousands of Seahawks fans getting excited about a player. It's another thing to hear one of the team's biggest defensive stars getting caught up in it, too.

Witherspoon Knows He's Watching a Special Player

The best part of the clip comes when Witherspoon starts talking about what it means to share a locker room with Kupp.

"That Cooper Kupp is the real deal out there. That's a savvy vet right there," Witherspoon says.

He goes on to explain that someday, when he's older, he'll be able to tell people he got to play alongside Kupp.

That's quite a compliment coming from a player like Witherspoon, who has quickly established himself as one of the NFL's premier young defensive talents.

Witherspoon has his own crowd chant that sounds a lot like Kupp's, but instead they yell Spooooon!

Cornerbacks spend plenty of Sundays trying to shut down elite receivers. But when you're teammates, you get a different perspective on what makes those guys special.

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Josh Jobe Chimes In With a Reminder

Seahawks defensive back Josh Jobe is listening nearby and jumps into the conversation with a quick response.

"Triple Crown right there," Jobe says, agreeing with Witherspoon.

He's referring to Kupp's incredible 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, when he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. Kupp finished that season with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns before winning Super Bowl MVP.

That's the kind of résumé that earns respect around the league.

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