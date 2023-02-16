The Most Dangerous Intersections in Tri-Cities Washington

What are the most dangerous intersections in Tri-Cities Washington?

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

WSDOT Website Full of Crash Data

The Washington State Department of Transportation has a really interesting website where you can see all the crash locations in the state. By selecting different categories, you can see all kinds of data from teen crashes and drunk driver crashes to how seriously the people affected in those crashes were injured. You can use it to see exactly where most accidents happen and how seriously people were injured. Since we are barely into 2023, I used the data from 2022.

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

The Worst Intersections in Pasco Washington

Pasco, Washington has some dangerous intersections with 1,002 total crashes in 2022. Pasco had 4 total fatal accidents and 31 serious injury accidents. One stretch of road on 182 in the winter is very dangerous with a tendency to ice over. Other than that, I have to start this list off with one of the most dangerous areas in the entire Tri-Cities.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

US 395 & Lewis Street Onramp

I personally feel this is the most dangerous 2-mile stretch in the entire area. Any on-ramp from Court Street to the top of the hill in Kennewick on US 395 is treacherous. The numbers in the chart prove my feelings.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Court Street & N 20th Avenue

There is a reason red light cameras were installed at this location first. Just sayin'.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Road 68 & Burden Boulevard

I am not sure if the intersection or the turn-into Walmart is worse. Watch out at both locations.

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

The Worst Intersections in Kennewick Washington

Kennewick has its fair share of accidents with 1,112 in 2022, but a few intersections stand above the rest. The city had 5 fatal accidents and 26 with serious injuries.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

N Steptoe Street & W Clearwater Avenue

This has to be one of the most dangerous because it sits on top of a hill making it hard to see other cars coming from any direction. For some reason, motorcycles seem to get hit a lot in this location.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Wa 240 Ramp & US 395

Never forget that 2 different fatal accidents happened within 100 yards of this location. That is almost half of the fatal accidents in the city in the entire year. Heavy semi-traffic through this tight and busy area makes it one of the most dangerous in Kennewick.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

US 395 & W Kennewick Avenue

This is another bad spot in Kennewick, and also seems to have a lot of possible injury accidents here.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

W Gage Boulevard & N Steptoe Street

Honestly, the entire stretch on Gage Boulevard between Steptoe and W Grandridge Boulevard is bad.

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

The Worst Intersections in Richland Washington

Richland Washington has a total of 904 crashes in 2022. There were 5 fatal crashes and 19 crashes suspected to have serious injuries. 669 of the total accidents in Richland Washington suspected no injuries. These are the worst intersection in Richland for accidents last year.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

George Washington Way & Columbia Point Drive

Anyone that has ever driven in this area knows it is one of the most dangerous places in all of Richland. All of George Washington Way is bad, but this intersection is the worst.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I 182 Off-Ramp to George Washington Way/US 240

This area shows a higher amount of serious injury accidents than other locations in Richland. Even US 182 above this intersection is bad for accidents so be careful in the entire area.

credit WSDOT credit WSDOT loading...

The Worst Intersections in West Richland Washington

West Richland only had 74 total crashes in 2022 and only 1 was fatal. There was also only 1 serious injury accident but both the fatal and serious injury accidents were near the same location.

loading...

Keene Road & W Van Giesen Street

Looks can be deceiving with this location on the list. I seem out in the middle of nowhere but maybe that is the problem. Both fatal and serious injury accidents in West Richland last year happened in this location.

You can check out the full interactive map yourself at WSDOT.