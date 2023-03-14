Creston Woman Makes Washington Proud on New Netflix Show Outlast

A woman from Creston, Washington is starring in a new Netflix hardcore survival show and has made her home state proud.

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...

New Netflix Alaska Survival Show with Almost No Rules

Her name is Dawn Nelson and she was one of 16 contestants trying to win $1 million on a new Netflix survival show called Outlast. The 16 are stranded on a remote island in Alaska with limited supplies, winter coming, and basically no rules.

There are only 3 basic rules on the show and contestants need to follow them if they want to win. In an interview with Tudum, the executive producer Grant Kahler said “Outlast is about people's self-preservation versus their loyalty to others."

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...

The 3 Basic Rules of Outlast

There are 3 basic rules that the contestants need to follow in order to win the $1 million.

First, contestants can not work alone and must be a part of a team at all times.

Second, contestants can switch teams at any time.

Third, you can not get voted out. The only way to leave the game is to be medically evacuated or you give up. Contestants officially give up by firing a flare and then they are evacuated by helicopter.

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...

The 3 Basic Rules Cause Chaos

With only 3 basic rules, the teams had to decide on the law of the land themselves.

One team takes the game to a whole new level basically terrorizing other teams through many means.

Stealing supplies like sleeping bags, destroying rafts, and rummaging through competitors' campsites were just a few things teams tried during the game. Would being trustworthy and loyal end up being a better strategy than lying, cheating, and stealing?

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...

Washington Woman Holds on to Morals on Outlast

Dawn Nelson, the contestant from Creston, Washington, is getting a lot of praise for her actions on the show. Fans of the show have let her know on her personal Facebook page after watching how she reacted to the chaos.

One said, "So proud of you I would not have been as cool as you were with those evil and cheating people." Another wrote, "I know where Dawn is... she busy being a badass."

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...

"You Dirty Crooked Bastards, You Stole S&%t Out Of Our Camp"

The very first words that you hear from the Netflix trailer come from Dawn Nelson's mouth. Members from a rival team had just stolen supplies from her camp and she goes to confront them about it saying "You Dirty Crooked Bastards, You Stole S&%t Out Of Our Camp".

Dawn doesn't win the $1 million but she made a bunch of fans with her grit and the hometown morals she played the game with.

You can watch the entire season of Outlast right now on Netflix, the show debuted on March 10th, 2023.

credit YouTube/@Netflix credit YouTube/@Netflix loading...