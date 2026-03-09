WSDOT Warns 2-4 Feet of New Snow is Coming to Snoqualmie Pass

According to updates from the Washington State Department of Transportation, a powerful winter storm is lining up to hit Snoqualmie Pass this week, bringing a massive amount of snow to the Cascade Mountains.

WSDOT is warning travelers along I-90 to prepare for a serious blast of winter weather starting Tuesday night and lasting through Friday.

Multiple Feet of New Washington Pass Snow Forecast

The forecast calls for an atmospheric river to unexpectedly push moisture into the Cascades, creating the potential for two to four feet of new snow over the next three-day stretch.

Snow is expected to ramp up Tuesday night, with conditions becoming steady and heavy through midweek. At times, snowfall rates could reach 10 to 20 inches in just 12 hours, which can quickly overwhelm mountain highways, especially when caught off guard. Most travelers are expecting spring weather now, not a winter storm.

Snow levels are expected to hover between about 2,500 and 3,000 feet for much of the week. The forecast says it could quickly rise to around 4,000 feet on Wednesday evening, bringing a mix of rain and snow at times.

Strong Wind Could Make Travel Even Tougher and Dangerous

Snow will not be the only challenge. Forecasts also call for winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph, which could create blowing snow and near whiteout conditions at times along the pass. Areas east of the Cascade crest may see more rain and wind than heavy snow.

Transportation officials are encouraging drivers to prepare before heading into the mountains. First, make sure your vehicle is ready for winter conditions. Check road conditions, carry tire chains, and make sure your vehicle has a winter emergency kit with essentials like warm clothing, food, water, and a flashlight.

