The Biggest Seahawks 2024 Draft Rumor is Not About the Pick

Is this just a rumor, or is there something to it?

Seahawks 2024 Draft Rumors Spread Over Washington State

The NFL Draft is today and is honestly just about to start. Coverage for the 2024 NFL Draft officially kicks off at 3:30 pm Pacific time and all Seattle Seahawks fans are waiting for two different things. First, fans are waiting to see who the Seattle Seahawks will pick at #16. The two most likely picks will likely come from the University of Washington at either QB or Offensive Lineman, according to most experts. Qb Michael Penix Jr. and Offensive Lineman Troy Fautanu both have a strong relationship with their old head coach and Seahawks new Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb and are strong possibilities. Either way, I think the Seahawks would be making a strong choice at #16 for either player, but that is not what I am really excited about.

Seahawks Uniform Rumor for 2024 NFL Draft

Not long ago, a sports writer and NFL insider posted on @MySportsUpdate that the Seattle Seahawks would be secretly revealing new uniforms at the 2024 NFL Draft in the first round. Not long after, the tweet was mysteriously deleted but not before most of the sports world saw the post.

The strange thing is that if you think about recent happenings around the Seahawks, a new uniform change would not be out of the realm of possibility. New Head Coach Mike Macdonald just emptied the walls of VMAC to start a clean slate with the team and its new staff of coaches. The team has also been seen practicing in last year's game jersey designs, a first for the Seahawks. It has been a while since the current uniforms were released and with the response from the new throwback designs I would not be surprised if it happened tonight. If I were going to guess what they would look like, it would be similar to the new throwback designs but in the modern colors and silver helmets. The teams do not start picking in round 1 until 5 pm, and at #16 we still have quite a while to wait until we find out for sure. Go Seahawks!