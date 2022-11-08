Best Spots for Christmas Shopping in Leavenworth Washington

Leavenworth is world famous for Christmas, but even though it is relatively small it can be hard to find the best places to shop. I did all the work for you because it can be overwhelming when you get there. These are the places you want to make sure you stop and shop when you visit!

The Leavenworth Boutique is located right on Front St at 715 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. "I think this is a new shop here. Very cool design, and the staff was super friendly." This is a great place to find stuff to decorate all over your home. From candles and dishes to decorative towels, my wife loves this store. Their phone number is (509) 548-4858 if you have questions.

The Nussknacker Haus is located in the Wood Shop at 725 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. If you love nutcrackers, then this is the store for you. The entire store had different unique styles of nutcracker dolls. "I love this gift shop! I stop by any time I need a gift for someone special and they always have great and unique Christmas ornaments." They also carry other Christmas items, but mostly nutcrackers. Their phone number is (509) 548-4708.

How can you visit Christmastown and not shop at Kris Kringle? Not only do they have at least one slay inside, but they are packed with lots of Christmas gift ideas like mini statues, Christmas buildings, and ornaments. It is even a great place to get some succulent plants for that person that can't keep anything alive. Find Kris Kringle at 907 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Their phone number is (509) 548-6867.

If my wife had her way, the Cheesemonger Shop would be first on the list. It is one of the first places we have to stop when we go there. Of course you can buy amazing cheese at the Cheesemonger Shop, but that is not all. They also have a great selection of wine to go with all that amazing cheese. If wine and cheese are your thing, check it out at 819 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. "Literally my most favorite cheese. Smoked cheddar & Irish whiskey are thee absolute best. I live far away & my friends and I literally come out here just to get cheese twice a year!" Have any questions, give them a call at (877) 888-7389.

Posy Handpicked is a very unique store. it is not very big but is full of jewelry, unique art, and screen-printed cards. The store layout is very open, and they also have some unique clothing to pick out. "Sometimes the best things in life are the small, unique, charming and designed to perfection things. This is the place to get inspired and get lost in creativity. I highly recommend stopping in and supporting local." Find Posy Handpicked at 905 Commercial St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. If you have questions about what they carry, call them at (509) 888-4422.

Würlygigz is the first toy store on the list. Head up the stairs to the toy and game shop. They have lots of educational games and a decent selection of Legos. Lots of great gift ideas for the little ones in your life. "One of our favorite places to explore in Leavenworth! This shop has puzzles and games for all ages, and a wooden castle playhouse with a slide for little ones." You can find Würlygigz at 725 Front St D, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Questions about what they carry, call them at (509) 888-9596.

If chocolate is your thing, then you have to stop at Rocky Mountain Chocolate. They have a huge selection of different chocolate from bars to chips, to coco. Feel like you need a chocolate snack, try one of their huge chocolate-caramel apples. My personal favorite is the milk chocolate turtles but there is plenty to find your own favorite. Find Rocky Mountain Chocolate at 636 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Give them a call at (509) 548-6525.

The Nutcracker Museum Store is another great place to stop if you love nutcrackers. They have two floors of nutcrackers to explore and even have a life size King Rat nutcracker. Not only is there a bunch of nutcracker selection to buy, but you should explore the museum that is attached also. There is only a $5 fee to tour the museum and it is worth it. Find the Nutcracker Museum at 735 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. If your looking for something specific for a gift, call them at (509) 548-4573.

If you spend all your free time in a book, then you must stop at Book For All Seasons. This is the perfect place for my daughter because she reads so much. Not only do they have a huge selection of books, but they have a "Best Seller" wall with all the popular stuff being bought for ideas. It has a great vibe and is located right in the center of the city. Find Book For All Seasons at 707 U.S. Rte 2 STE B, Leavenworth, WA 98826. You can call and ask questions about stock at (509) 548-1451.

What is sold inside The Bubblery? Unique, handmade, healthy would be a few words to describe this shop. They sell lots of different kinds of soaps and lotions that are gentle to the skin and made with natural products. Artisan Body Care products that are hand made in their store. Soap, lotions, body scrubs, specialty oils, candles and other local products available and made locally. "Seriously, always amazed by this little shop. Best shop on earth in my opinion." Find the Bubblery at 220 9th St suite k, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Call them with questions at (509) 548-4591.

Black Swan is a gift shop that specializes in clothing with a great selection and a very friendly staff. They have a large selection of shirts in all sizes as well as other gift ideas. Cups, mugs, soap, and shirts with great prices and a Christmas smile. "Got some great fun shirts here. Also got a fun door mat. They have a great selection. Very friendly staff. They even provided culinary advice to find good restaurants in town." You can find Black Swan at 639 Front St, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Call them for questions at (509) 548-5456.

