A Literal “Hit-and-Run”: Driver Tries to Flee on Foot After 6 Injured in Crash

A person was finally arrested in an early morning crash on SR-17 near Othello after the driver tried to run from the scene. The chaos of injuries that followed blocked the highway for six hours.

Injury Hit-and-Run Collision Near Othello Led to Foot Chase Sunday Morning

A two-car head-on collision happened just north of Othello on SR-17 near milepost 31 early Sunday morning (April 20, 2025). The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that the driver responsible for the crash tried to run away from the scene on foot but was caught a short time later. That unidentified person was later charged in connection with the incident.

Suspect Runs from the Scene but Is Quickly Caught

There were injuries in the crash, and the roadway was blocked for approximately six hours while emergency crews worked to treat the injured at the scene.

Spring tends to bring an increase in hit-and-run accidents in Washington State. Back in August of 2023, the Washington State Patrol started the statewide Hit-and-Run Alert system to identify fleeing vehicles involved in serious injury or fatal collisions. It takes the full cooperation of state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to gather the needed information and make the plan work.

Sunday Crash Caused Major Backup: Area Bad in Recent Past

The SR 17 corridor near Othello has been the site of several major accidents in recent years. In May 2024, a 21-year-old Moses Lake man was injured in a crash with a semi-truck just north of Othello, Washington. There were also a couple of different multi-vehicle collisions near Othello in June 2024, causing injuries to multiple people.