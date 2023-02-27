2 Wonderful Tri-Cities Movies You Can Stream Right Now

What was the old saying when cable television was at its peak? 57 channels and nothing on?

Now that society has largely moved on to streaming, "what do you want to watch" has become an easier question to answer. Well, if you're looking for something that reminds you of home, I have two great movies for you.

All Ages Show

All Ages Show is a documentary that covers the music scene of the Tri-Cities, mainly during the 1990s. Not only does this documentary exist to remember the glory days of the Tri-Cities music scene, but as a rebuttal to the idea that there isn't a scene now.

All Ages Show, the brainchild of Tony Moser, started as a Kickstarter project, raising over $19,000 compared to the $4,000 it needed. The film tells the story of the burgeoning music scene of Tri-Cities, which still exists but not as we remembered it.

Learn how the Tri-Cities music scene, inspired by the hardcore music scene of Washington D.C., roared in the 1990s with interviews from those who were a part of it, such as members of Loudermilk, who went on to sign a major label record deal with Dreamworks in the early 2000s. You can buy the movie through Amazon Prime Video.

This movie is going on ten years now, but I still remember its release like it was yesterday. I remember how it premiered at Fairchild Cinemas in Pasco, which was so exciting to be a part of. A real movie premiere in the Tri-Cities. Of course, the reason for the premiere being in Tri-Cities was because the movie was mostly filmed here.

If you like movies that feature unlikely friendships, this is your movie. Frank (Garrett M. Brown) has Tourette's syndrome and needs a friend after his caretaker dies. His life is changed when he goes on a road trip with three teenagers.

The road trip takes our main characters to Tri-Cities, Washington. People who live or are from Tri-Cities will become that Leonardo DiCaprio meme as they try to keep up with all the iconic Tri-Cities locations.

Joining Garrett M. Brown are Mary Kate Wiles, Rachel DiPillo, and Hayley Kiyoko. You can stream Hello, My Name is Frank for free on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

