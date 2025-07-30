Washington State Stores Begin Pulling YoCrunch Yogurt Amid Nationwide Recall

A popular yogurt brand is being recalled nationwide and in Washington State. Here is what you need to know about this important recall.

Which YoCrunch Products Are Being Removed in Washington State?

According to the FDA, YoCrunch yogurt, which has the candy toppers, is being recalled, and here are the details that we know about right now.

Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling YoCrunch products sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. If consumed, the plastic pieces could potentially cause a choking response. The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt.

What Consumers in Washington Need to Know

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

So check your fridge for these products. The good news is that the yogurt is still good, but you'll want to toss the toppers.

The list of affected products is extensive, so you can click here for a complete list.

Here's what you are looking for: The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length.

You'll especially want to keep these yogurts out of the hands of young children.

If you did purchase these products and want a refund, Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886. Consumer Care specialists are available to speak live Monday - Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.

