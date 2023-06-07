Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Runaway Teen

The Yakima Police Department is asking for your help.

Get our free mobile app

14-year-old Jullien Lopez is missing. Jullien is 5'9" tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, and has brown eyes, and dark brown, curly hair.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jullien Lopez, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

What should you do if your child runs away from home?

Call the Police immediately when you know that your child has run away.

Ask Police to enter your child into the NCIC. (National Crime Information Center)

When your child returns home, address the issue.

What percentage of runaways return home?

About 1/5th of runaways return home within 24-hours and after a week, about three-quarters of runaways return home. Less than 1% never return home.

Is it illegal to run away from home in Washington?

Teens who run away from home are subject to criminal penalties. Parents can have their child put in juvenile detention.

25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone? It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)