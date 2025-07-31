Surprising: How Many Tickets Has the WSP Written With the New Speed Cameras

Do traffic cameras really work? I would say so, as the Washington State Patrol's recent work zone cameras have nabbed a bunch of speeders - the number of tickets issued is surprising.

WSP Speed Cameras Are Racking Up Tickets Fast – Here's the Count

The WSP, along with the Washington Department of Transportation, has teamed up to place cameras in work zones around the state.

According to KING 5 news, some of these cameras are located Interstate 5 project near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, projects on state Route 16, state Route 18, state Route 522, Interstate 90, and Highway 12

Get our free mobile app

Here are details on the work zone camera program as posted by the WSDOT:

Work zone speed cameras, mounted on trailers, will be in active work zones across the state. Before driving through a work zone with camera enforcement, signs will tell drivers the posted speed limit and that work zone speed cameras are activated.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Data Shows Just How Many Speeders WSP’s Cameras Are Snagging

When a vehicle is traveling over the posted speed limit, the system will take images of the vehicle, its license plate, and related information (i.e. speed limit, speed, location, date, time, etc.).

Washington State Patrol reviews images and data captured by the speed cameras. If the Washington State Patrol determines that a violation has been committed, a notice of infraction will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle within 30 days.

So how many infractions?

Since the launch of April, WSP cameras showed 11,567 incidents of drivers speeding through work zones. Of those, 262 drivers received $248 fines.

KING 5 news reports that the program is currently giving out warnings, but starting in July of 2026, fines of $125 will be issued for continued infractions of $248.

It might be wise to slow it down in work zones, just a piece of advice to save yourself a ticket and some money.

READ NEXT: Washington State Charcoal Grilling Rules and Tips U Need to Know

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals