Breaking: WSDOT Orders New Road Closures Due to Dangerous Flooding

If you are hitting the roads this weekend, be aware that several Washington State roads and highways are closed or being detoured due to heavy flooding that has occurred over the last week.

Rising Waters Trigger New WSDOT Road Closures Across Washington

The Washington State Department of Transportation has been updating its list of road closures, continually adding more roads to the list.

As of Friday morning, December 12th, here is the current state of the roads in and around Washington State.

This was posted on Facebook:

US 2 is CLOSED between Skykomish and Tumwater Canyon (MP 50-99).

All lanes of EB I-90 are OPEN at Winery Road (MP 27) after a slide yesterday. US 12 is CLOSED in two places: MP 190 near Naches and MP 115 near Chilcoat Ave. US 12 in Naches sustained substantial damage and will need to be repaired before it reopens.

Amtrak Cascades trains operating between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, are suspended through Friday, Dec. 12.

Flooding Forces Fresh Round of WSDOT Road Closures

There are currently more than 30 closures on Washington highways affecting 12 counties

As you can tell, we still have plenty of road closures around the state.

The good news for us here in the Tri-Cities is that the winds are dying down, and we'll see if the Yakima River starts receding over the weekend.

If you are traveling, get all the road closures on this map provided by the WSDOT.

https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/