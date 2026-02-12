Beyond Kupp: Another Washington-Born Seahawk Is Repping the Evergreen State

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions again, and we are rejoicing in Washington State.

Move Over Kupp — There’s Another Washington Native in the Nest

A massive victory parade was held in downtown Seattle yesterday, and the celebrations continue.

The Seahawks Have More Evergreen State Flavor Than You Think

We often discuss Cooper Kupp's roots in Yakima, but do you know that there is another player on the team from Washington State?

I want to talk about the "Unknown" Seahawk who also helped the Hawks get the ring this year.

Shout out to Abraham Lucas from Everett, Washington.

If you didn't know it, Abraham Lucas is the starting right tackle for the Seattle Seahawks.

After overcoming chronic knee injuries that limited him in previous seasons, Lucas played every offensive snap in the Super Bowl and started all 20 games during the 2025–26 season

He might not get the spotlight like Cooper Kupp, but Lucas deserves a shout-out for an excellent season.

As a special note of interest, Shane Lemieux, who was born in Yakima, Washington, also served on the practice squad for 2025 and could be receiving his own Super Bowl ring.

So there you go, the "Unknown" Seahawk getting a little bit of love from us proud Washingtonians.