Washington’s Top Burger Destination Is Just Up the Road From Tri-Cities

I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food, and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State.

Tri-Cities Burger Fans Need to Visit This Toppenish Gem

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Could the Best Burger Near Tri-Cities Be in Toppenish?

If you are from Washington, you know about Dick's in Spokane. You know about Miners and Majors in Yakima, but there is one place in the little tiny town of Toppenish, which might have the best burger in Washington State.

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I've been to Dad's Restaurant in Toppenish a few times, and if you go, you'll feel like you've been transported back in time to the 1980s, and it's a good thing. Dad's might have some of the best burgers in Washington.

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I love the videos posted by Mike Morgan on YouTube as he roams Washington looking for the best burgers.

READ MORE: 10 Best Dive Bars In The Tri-Cities For A Great Burger

Check Out This Video Tour Of Dad's Restaurant From Mike Morgan Below

Dad's is inside an old A&W restaurant, and it feels like a time warp when you step inside its doors.

You'll get the classic burger selection, and you'll also have to drown those fries in sauce; it's the best part of the trip.

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Located on South Elm Street in Toppenish, Washington, Dad's has been family-owned and operated since 1989.

There are so many great burger places in Washington State, and now you can add Dad's to your list of road trip great burger places to enjoy.