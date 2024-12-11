Washington State Patrol Video Shows You How To Put On Snow Chains

I'll be the first to admit that it's been a long time since I've put on chains. As a Washingtonian, it should come naturally but sometimes can be a little complicated.



How To Put Your Snow Tire Chains On Especially Driving In Washington State

Luckily, Washington State Patrol Trooper Dennis walks you and me through the process in a new video that was posted on the WSP's Facebook page - So if you have been a little apprehensive about putting on your chains, this video will walk you through the process in less than four minutes.

Here’s what you need to know courtesy of the Washington State Patrol

4WD and AWD Vehicles: While vehicles under 10,000 pounds with 4WD or AWD do not need chains installed during “chains required” notices, drivers must still carry chains in case conditions worsen. In “chains required on all vehicles” scenarios, chains must be installed regardless of drivetrain.

While vehicles under 10,000 pounds with 4WD or AWD do not need chains installed during “chains required” notices, drivers must still carry chains in case conditions worsen. In “chains required on all vehicles” scenarios, chains must be installed regardless of drivetrain. Plan Ahead: Before traveling, check statewide pass conditions. For timely updates, follow @wsdot_passes on the X app or download the WSDOT app by searching “WSDOT” in Google Play or the App Store.

Before traveling, check statewide pass conditions. For timely updates, follow on the X app or download the WSDOT app by searching “WSDOT” in Google Play or the App Store. Drive for Conditions: Adjust your driving to match winter weather. This includes slowing down, accelerating gently, increasing the space between vehicles, and giving yourself more time to stop.

Prepare Your Vehicle for Winter

Winter weather can be harsh on vehicles, so a thorough winter maintenance check-up is essential. Here’s what to inspect:

Tires: Ensure they have proper tread and check tire pressure regularly during cold weather.

Ensure they have proper tread and check tire pressure regularly during cold weather. Battery and Belts: Verify that your battery, belts, and hoses are in good condition.

Verify that your battery, belts, and hoses are in good condition. Radiator and Heater/Defroster: Make sure your radiator, heater, and defroster are functioning properly.

Make sure your radiator, heater, and defroster are functioning properly. Lights, Brakes, and Wipers: Check these systems to avoid issues during inclement weather.

Check these systems to avoid issues during inclement weather. Fuel Tank: Keep your tank at least half full to prevent fuel line freeze and ensure you don’t run out during an emergency.

Essential Winter Gear

Equip your car with the following:

Tire Chains: For compliance and safety.

For compliance and safety. Ice Scraper/Snowbrush: To clear windows and mirrors.

To clear windows and mirrors. Jumper Cables and Road Flares: In case of emergencies.

Additionally, pack a winter survival kit:

A flashlight and extra batteries.

A blanket and warm clothing, including gloves and boots.

Non-perishable snacks and bottled water.

A basic first aid kit.

Winter travel in Washington requires preparation and vigilance. By following these guidelines, you can help ensure safe and stress-free trips during the colder months.

Installing Tire Chains with WSP Trooper Dennis

