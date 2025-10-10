Heads Up, Tri-Cities! What’s Open (and Not) for the Holiday on Monday

Monday is a national holiday in Washington State, and several places will be open and closed on October 13th.

Mail, Banks, or DMV? What’s Actually Closed in Washington State This Monday

So, I thought I'd make a list of closures for you:

What’s likely closed:

Federal offices and U.S. Post Offices — No mail delivery. Greater Seattle on the Cheap

Banks — Most will be closed, following the federal holiday schedule. MarketWatch

Public schools (in many districts) — Some school districts observe the holiday. Greater Seattle on the Cheap

Public libraries, municipal offices — Many will close or have reduced hours. King County

Some county/city government offices — As seen in King County, “most of our offices will be closed.” King County

However, note that Washington State does not recognize Columbus Day as a state holiday for state offices, so many state-level services may remain open.

Is the Post Office Open? Full List of What’s Closed in Washington on October 13

So what's open on Monday?

The majority of retail stores, grocery stores, drugstores, and gas stations are likely open.

Public transit is expected to be running, and parks, solid waste/transfer stations are all open.

So there are plenty of places open this coming Monday, just not the usual culprits on a holiday.

If you do have Monday off, enjoy your day, and if you are working on Monday, we salute you.

