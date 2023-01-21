Is Washington State Immune From Rising Egg Prices?

What's The Average Price For A Carton Of Eggs In Washington State?

If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you’ve probably noticed that egg prices have skyrocketed in the past year.

Is Washington State Immune To Rising Egg Prices?

The average price of a dozen eggs has increased by more than 50% since 2022, leaving many shoppers wondering why this staple food item is becoming so expensive.

In my Facebook feed, I've seen my friends in the Mid-West and East Coast posting pictures of a carton of eggs and the price is doubled or even tripled the cost since 2022.

Business Insider's website broke down which states are most affected by the shortage of eggs; shockingly, Hawaii has the highest cost at $9.37 a carton. Other parts of the country have seen their eggs double in price, averaging from $5.00 to $7.00 per dozen.

Iowa is the state that produces the most eggs, over 17 billion eggs per year and the state has been devastated by avian bird flu which has caused part of the supply and demand for eggs.

What is interesting is that Washington State remains one of the few states where "egg-inflation" hasn't affected us as much as other states.

According to the Business Insider article, egg prices have only grown by 15% over the years whereas Iowa has seen an average of 153% in rising egg prices over the same time period.

It seems Washingtonians won't feel the pinch in cost as much as other states and still remains relatively immune to the "egg" crisis.

Our average cost statewide is under $5 at $4.91 for a carton but I'm sure there are deals to be had if you shop from store to store.

Analysts say that the egg shortage hopefully is short-term as hens will lay new eggs and supply and demand will change.

You can read more on which states are more impacted by the egg shortage here.

