Paddle Boarding in WA: Permit Rules That Might Surprise You

Oregon has passed a new law concerning permits and watercrafts, so it got me thinking.

Are we required to have a permit for paddleboarding in Washington State?

What Washington State Law Says About Paddle Board Permits

Water Access permits are now needed for kayaks and paddle boards in Oregon, according to an article from Fox 12.com.

If you need a permit, click on the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife or the Oregon State Marine Board and get your permits today.

So, what are the requirements for Washington State? I was surprised by the answer.

Do You Need a License or Just a Life Jacket?

No license required: Washington does not require registration or licensing for stand-up paddleboards—non-motorized paddlecraft are exempt

Motorized SUPs: If you attach a motor (including electric), your board becomes a motorized vessel and must be registered, typically over 16 ft or with any motor

So unlike Oregon, you don't need a permit to ride your paddleboard out into the Columbia River, but there are a few things that you do need to have before you hit the water.

As my wife taught me, you DO need a life jacket and a whistle if you are out kayaking and paddle boarding. It's better to be safe than sorry, but luckily, you won't need a paddleboarding permit in the Evergreen State.

Where are some of your favorite places to paddleboard in Washington? Let me know in the comments below.

