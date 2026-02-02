Eastern Washington Costco Shoppers Cautioned After Beignet Allergy Recall

Costco has issued a voluntary recall for its “Mini Beignets Filled with Caramel” sold in the bakery section.

Costco Beignet Recall Sends Allergy Warning Throughout Washington State

In a posting from KIRO 7, due to a packaging error, some of the beignets were actually filled with chocolate hazelnut beignets but still labeled as caramel.

Washington Parents Urged to Check Costco Beignets Amid Allergy Recall

People with tree nut allergies, especially allergies to hazelnuts or filberts, could experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat these mislabeled beignets

Here's what you are looking for:

The recall specifically covers Mini Beignets labeled “Filled with Caramel” with item number 1181272.

These were sold at Costco stores between January 16 and January 30, 2026

22 states, including Washington, Oregon, and California, are included in the recall.

If you have a hazelnut allergy, don't eat this product. Luckily, no illnesses have been reported at the time of writing this article. Costco recommends returning the product for a complete refund.