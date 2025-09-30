Deadly Listeria Outbreak Sparks WA State Frozen Meal Recall

The USDA is letting Washington State residents know about a major food recall at Walmart and Trader Joe's. They are asking people to check their freezers for frozen meals that were sold at the above mentioned retailers.

Deadly Listeria Outbreak Prompts Massive Frozen Meal Recall in Washington State

The USDA is warning shoppers to be cautious, as some ready-to-eat meals made with pre-cooked pasta could be contaminated with Listeria, according to a new alert from their Food Safety and Inspection Service.

credit: USDA

Here are the products you should be looking out for:

Sold at Walmart: 12-oz. clear plastic tray packages labeled "MARKETSIDE LINGUINE WITH BEEF MEATBALLS & MARINARA SAUCE" with "best if used by" dates SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025. The product bears establishment number "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]

Sold at Trader Joe's: 16-oz. plastic tray packages labeled "TRADER JOE'S CAJUN STYLE BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST FETTUCINE ALFREDO" with "best if used by" dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, or 9/27/2025 printed on the front label of the packaging. The product bears establishment number "P- 45288" inside the USDA mark of inspection. [view labels]

Trader Joe’s & Walmart Recall Frozen Meals in Washington Amid Listeria Concerns

In an update from Fox Business, 19 have been hospitalized and sadly four have passed away so it's worth checking your fridge and freezer for these meals.

credit:USDA

Consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Nate's Fine Foods at 916-677-7303. Operating hours are between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

